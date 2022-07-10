Ishan Kishan GF: Is Ishan Kishan married?

Ishan Kishan GF: The talented Indian wicket-keeper has seen a terrific rise in his career in the last few years.

Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan is one of the most promising names in Indian cricket. He got a jackpot when Mumbai Indians signed him for a whopping price of INR 15.75 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. He has been a part of Mumbai Indians since 2018, and they did their best to sign him again.

In recent months, he has been a regular part of the Indian national side as well. Ishan has played a total of 21 white-ball games for India, where he has scored five half-centuries. In IPL, he has already proved his class and that’s why Mumbai Indians invested so heavily in him.

Ishan Kishan GF

Ishan Kishan’s popularity in the youth is huge, and he carries the same persona as well. His love for tattoos is unhidden, and he has quite a few of them on his body. There have been a lot of questions about Ishan’s relationship status, but he is unmarried so far. However, he has rumoured girlfriend.

Aditi Hundia is the rumoured girlfriend of the Indian wicket-keeper. When Ishan was signed by Mumbai Indians for a record price in the IPL 2022 auction, she was one of the many to congratulate Ishan. She came into the limelight during the IPL 2019 final, where Mumbai defeated Chennai to win the title. The rumours of Ishan and Aditi started right after that.

*Checks out Aditi Hundia’s Instagram handle* Everyone to Ishan Kishan : pic.twitter.com/VFJm0jTGBT — Ankit Jogi (@Satirenama) October 1, 2020

Aditi is a model, and she belongs to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Born on 15th August 1997, Aditi started her modeling career with Miss Elite Rajasthan in 2016, where she was the runner-up. In 2017, she won the title of Femina Miss India Rajasthan and was in the top 15 of Femina Miss India.

Aditi also won the title of Miss Supernatural in 2018 and got a chance to participate in Miss Universe 2018 pageant. She is quite popular on Instagram as well, where she has above 285k followers.