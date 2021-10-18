Ishan Kishan Injury Update: What happened to Ishan Kishan? Is Kishan injured?

Ishan Kishan Injury Update: The Indian batter walked back to the pavilion after playing a blazing knock at the ICC Academy Ground.

During the fourth warm-up match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and England in Dubai, India opening batters Lokesh Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) put together a quickfire 82-run partnership to set the tone in a 189-run chase.

“Things were different before IPL. Now it’s difficult to look beyond KL Rahul at the top of the order. Rohit [Sharma] is a no-brainer. World-class player, he’s been solid up front. I will be batting at 3,” India captain Virat Kohli had said at the toss.

Initially, it appeared that India would play vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Rahul at the top. However, it was only later that one realized that Kohli was talking about the opening combination for Super 12s. Experimenting, as they should have in a warm-up match, India reaped fruits by promoting Kishan as Rahul’s opening partner.

Anyone heard from those who wanted Ishan Kishan dropped?? 🤷🏻‍♂️ #T20WorldCup21 #INDvENG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan Injury Update

While it was Rahul who had continued his Indian Premier League form by scoring a 23-ball half-century, Kishan took the mantle upon himself after his opening partner’s dismissal as some eye-catching shots saw him hitting seven fours and three sixes during his 46-ball stay at the ICC Academy Ground.

Needing 39 runs off 28 balls, the Indian team management decided to recall Kishan back to the dressing room which has been mistakenly understood by the Indian fans in the form of an injury to the left-handed batter. Readers must note that Kishan hasn’t suffered any injury.

With Kishan playing the role he was designated with perfectly, the team management must have thought of recalling him to give an opportunity to the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (8) and Hardik Pandya (16*).

Retired hurt meaning in cricket

Irrespective of the format, this strategy of recalling an in-form batter back to the pavilion in a warm-up is a common practice used in cricket. Since warm-up matches are played to test bench strength, try out different combinations and provide more chances, it was pretty obvious of the team management to recall Kishan back to the dressing room.

A batter is said to have “retired hurt” in cricket when he returns back to the pavilion due to an injury or any other reason. In Kishan’s case tonight, he didn’t leave the ground as “retired hurt” but was “retired not out”.