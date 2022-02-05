Cricket

“Ishan Kishan would open with me”: Rohit Sharma explains why Ishan Kishan will play ahead of Mayank Agarwal in 1st ODI vs West Indies

"Ishan Kishan would open with me": Rohit Sharma explains why Ishan Kishan will play ahead of Mayank Agarwal in 1st ODI vs West Indies
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
India U19 vs England U19 Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch IND vs AUS U19 World Cup final?
Next Article
“Motorsport is not like football, we are fans of everyone, of course a little more of Max Verstappen"– Former F1 driver feels its shameful for F1 fans to boo Lewis Hamilton
Cricket Latest News
"Ishan Kishan would open with me": Rohit Sharma explains why Ishan Kishan will play ahead of Mayank Agarwal in 1st ODI vs West Indies
“Ishan Kishan would open with me”: Rohit Sharma explains why Ishan Kishan will play ahead of Mayank Agarwal in 1st ODI vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma explains India’s opening combination for 1st ODI: The Indian captain will be opening…