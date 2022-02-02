Cricket

Mayank Agarwal ODI stats: How many Indian cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad?

Mayank Agarwal ODI stats: How many Indian cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan was the best offensive and defensive player!": Despite Tom Brady winning 7 rings, Josiah Johnson won't anoint him as the GOAT sportsperson over MJ
Next Article
"A lot of positive noises out of Ferrari"- Ferrari is optimistic about its new engine ahead of the 2022 season
Cricket Latest News
Mayank Agarwal ODI stats: How many Indian cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad?
Mayank Agarwal ODI stats: How many Indian cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad?

Mayank Agarwal ODI: The 30-year old cricketer has earned a comeback into the ODI squad…