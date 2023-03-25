Issy Wong nationality: Issy Wong parents, siblings, birthplace and all family details

In the past nine months or so, life has treated England national team pacer Issy Wong rather generously. Not only has she realized her dream of playing for England across formats, but the 20-year-old is also shining nice and bright playing for the ever-renowned Mumbai Indians in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

If this was not it, Wong became the talking point of the entire Cricketing fraternity last night when she became the first player to take a WPL hat-trick, during the ‘Eliminator’ match against UP Warriorz and helped Mumbai Indians Women make it through to the grand finale scheduled to take place tomorrow (Sunday).

A second-generation English, Isabelle Eleanor Chih Ming Wong has a strong Hong Kong connection as well, and also hails from a generation of family which took part in the World War II.

Issy Wong nationality

Issy Wong was born on May 15, 2022 at Chelsea, in the county of Middlesex in Southeast England, to Rachael Wong (mother) and Dom Wong (father). Her nationality is well and truly English.

Rachael is a freelancer Cricket writer who has authored books on Children’s Cricket and Football in the past as well. She took to her Twitter handle last night to not only congratulate Issy on her hat-trick, but also shared an interesting story of a universe conspiracy of sorts which made sure she did not miss her daughter’s hat-trick wicket moment.

As she turned down a welcome drink at her hotel, she not only got connected to the internet to watch the historic moment, but also made sure she called her husband in time as well to catch the live proceedings.

On a remarkable day, I’d just like to add that, in a bold & totally uncharacteristic move, I turned down a welcome drink at my hotel today, enabling me to get to my room, hop on the wifi & call @dommiewong in time to see Issy’s fabulous hatrick. Sometimes it’s the small things 😂 — Rachael Wong (@mrswongsolihull) March 24, 2023

Apart from her parents, Issy also has younger brother named Buster Wong. The entire family as of today, lives at their own house in Birmingham.

Issy Wong special family heritage

While Issy’s mother is a native of Yorkshire, her father’s family was originally Cantonese with a special connection with Hong Kong.

Issy’s great, great uncle Donald Anderson was a lieutenant in the Hong Kong defence force, and was reportedly martyred by a Japanese sniper during the battle for Hong Kong in 1941.

Moreover, Anderson had a Cricket connection as well. A batting allrounder, he had become the youngest cricketer to represent Hong Kong in international Cricket at the age of 17.

His death had then motivated Issy’s great grandmother Phyllis Nolasco Da Silva to recruit and run a network of spies for British Military Intelligence. She was even awarded the King’s Medal for service in the Cause of Freedom, post the second World War.