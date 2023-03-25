Issy Wong partner name: Is Issy Wong married?

England pacer Issy Wong became the first cricketer to perform a hat-trick in the Women’s Premier League. Playing for Mumbai Indians Women, Wong bowled a spell reading 4-0-15-4 to help her team beat UP Warriorz by a margin of 72 runs in Eliminator at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last night.

On the second ball of the 13th over, she picked the wicket of batter Kiran Navgire, followed by Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone. After her hat-trick, Wong’s name was doing the rounds across social media platforms. She is just 20, and apart from WPL, she has also played in the Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred.

Wong’s full name is Isabelle Eleanor Chih Ming Wong. She was born in London, but her family moved to Warwickshire when she was just five. She started her training at the age of eight at Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club.

Issy Wong partner name

There are no confirmed reports of Wong dating anyone as of now. She has neither been linked to anyone in the public domain. Wong is of Chinese heritage. Wong’s mother, Rachael, is a freelance writer on cricket-related topics. Dom (Issy’s father) is of Macanese ancestry. She also has one brother named Buster Wong.

It is interesting that two of Wong’s granduncles played for the Hong Kong National cricket team. One of her granduncles, Donald Anderson, made his debut for the Hong Kong cricket team at 17 years of age. He has later killed in the 1941 Hong Kong War where he was serving the Hong Kong army.

Is Issy Wong dating Katie George?

Although Wong has not revealed her sexuality yet, a report in Wealthy Peeps claims her to be gay. It is worth a mention that Wong has posted a lot of pictures of her on Instagram with fellow cricketer Katie George. Both of them have vacationed together in the past. George is a left-arm pacer and has represented England in five T20Is and two ODIs.

We have seen a lot of same-sex couples in the England Women’s cricket team. Recently, batter Danni Wyatt announced her engagement to Georgie Hodge. All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is already married to pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt, whereas former wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor also announced pregnancy a month ago.