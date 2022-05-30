“It already is strange!”: NZ coach Gary Stead admits Brendon McCullum giving him an unusual feeling while wearing the England kit ahead of ENG vs NZ 1st Test

Gary Stead admits seeing Brendon McCullum donning the England kit as ‘strange’ as the latter is set to begin his coaching duties for England.

The England men’s Test Cricket side is in all readiness to commence a new era under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as skipper and head coach respectively.

Interestingly, McCullum, 40, will begin his tenure against New Zealanders themselves, as they tour England for a three-match Test series, with the series opener to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, from June 2 (Thursday).

New Zealand, meanwhile, announced their 15-member squad for the imminent series on Monday, with veteran batter Kane Williamson as the skipper of the side.

The Test series would be part of the World Test Championship Cycle (2021-2023).

ALSO READ: Will Trent Boult play during ENG vs NZ first Test match at Lord’s?

Gary Stead admits seeing Brendon McCullum donning the England kit as ‘strange’

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, while at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Monday, admitted having a strange feeling upon seeing the former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum donning the English team training kit, ahead of the first Test match.

“It already is strange (seeing him in England kit). I walked across the ground before and him and I walked together. I think he went into the right dressing room, he turned left and I turned right,” Stead hilariously remarked.

Stead further stated that while he is quite certain that McCullum would have a positive impact on the England side, which has been struggling with their performances off-late, the same would not be instant, and the English fans would need a bit of patience.

“Brendon will bring the heart-on-the-sleeve type play into that England squad. I’ve no doubt he’ll have an instant impact. But I’m not sure his impact right now will be as much as you’ll see in a year’s time. So, yes, people do need to be patient,” remarked Stead.

“He’ll have an instant impact!” 💥 Gary Stead on taking on Brendon McCullum when New Zealand face England in the First Test. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/omvsr2MBo9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 30, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.