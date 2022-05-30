Cricket

“It already is strange!”: NZ coach Gary Stead admits Brendon McCullum giving him an unusual feeling while wearing the England kit ahead of ENG vs NZ 1st Test

"It already is strange!": NZ coach Gary Stead admits Brendon McCullum giving him an unusual feeling while wearing the England kit ahead of ENG vs NZ 1st Test
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Did Bryce Maximus get taller yet again?!”: NBA Twitter speculates as LeBron James hypes up ‘Strive for Greatness’ stud for his tough up-and-under layup
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"It already is strange!": NZ coach Gary Stead admits Brendon McCullum giving him an unusual feeling while wearing the England kit ahead of ENG vs NZ 1st Test
“It already is strange!”: NZ coach Gary Stead admits Brendon McCullum giving him an unusual feeling while wearing the England kit ahead of ENG vs NZ 1st Test

Gary Stead admits seeing Brendon McCullum donning the England kit as ‘strange’ as the latter…