“It could be my last 12 months”: David Warner hints at retiring from test cricket after Ashes 2023 keeping ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in mind

After Australia’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, the team has been facing a lot of criticism. The future of a lot of their players is under scrutiny as well, and it will be interesting to see how the future of some players will fare. David Warner is Australia’s ace player, and he has talked about his future plans.

In the last T20 World Cup, Australia won the title, and David Warner won the Player of the Tournament award. However, Warner failed to impress this time around, and he had a tournament to forget. Warner managed to score just 44 runs in 4 innings at an average of 11.00 in the T20 World Cup.

In a recent interview, Warner said that he may retire from test cricket soon. Warner is Australia’s main opener, and he has a great record in test format as well. He has scored 7817 test runs in 96 matches at 46.53 with the help of 24 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

David Warner hints at retiring from test cricket after Ashes 2023

David Warner will be 37 this year, and he has hinted that the next Ashes in England can be his last series in test cricket. Warner said that the test format will be the first format in which he will take the exit. He said that there is a 50-over World Cup next year and then T20 World Cup in 2024.

Warner said that the last 12 months could be his last in the red-ball format for Australia as he loves playing in the white-ball format. The Australian team will go into their transitional phase soon as a lot of their players have entered their 30s already.

“Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off,” Warner said on Triple M’s Deadset Legends.

“Because that’s how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket.”

“But I love the white-ball game; it’s amazing.”

The Ashes 2023 will start from 16 June 2023 in England, where Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and London (The Lord’s and Oval) will host the five tests of the series. In the last series at home, Australia completely dominated the series and defeated England by 4-0.