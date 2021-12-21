“It hurts to see all these things right now”: Sandeep Lamichhane opens up after becoming Nepal cricket team’s new captain

Sandeep Lamichhane is the new Nepal cricket team’s captain and he is ready to take Nepal’s cricket to new heights under his captaincy.

Amidst all chaos in Nepal’s cricket, Sandeep Lamichhane is the new captain of the side. Four of the Nepal players were punished on disciplinary grounds. Players have been engaged in a protracted payment dispute with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN)

Lamichhane’s predecessor Gyanendra Malla, his deputy Dipendra Singh Airee were relieved from their respective posts on disciplinary grounds. Along with the duo, Sompal Kami and Kamal Singh Airee will also not be considered for the first six months of the national team central contract starting 2022.

Nepal is one of the promising associate nations, and they have some talented individuals. After the brawl with the board, the team will rely on their younger players to step up. Lamichhane, who is currently playing BBL with Hobart Hurricanes has talked about the future plans of the side.

Sandeep Lamichhane describes Nepal’s captaincy as “honour”

Sandeep is just 21 years old, but he has made his mark all over the world. He has been part of almost every big T20 league and is an experienced campaigner in terms of matches played. Lamichhane is confident that Nepal’s side can bounce back.

“It’s an honour for me to lead this country,” Lamichhane told ESPNcricinfo.

“In this tough time, we have to back up each other. All the players and CAN have to come in one place to take Nepal cricket to next heights.”

“It hurts to see all these things right now. There’s nobody who can help us to go through it. There has been a lot of ups and downs. But the kind of skills our players have and the kind of big heart they have, I’m pretty sure they’re going to represent Nepal and prove themselves.”

Sandeep Lamichhane has been appointed captain of the Nepal Cricket Team 🏏 Happy with the decision, 🇳🇵 fans? pic.twitter.com/RlmSO9cAyh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 15, 2021

Pubudu Dassanayake has been named the new coach of Nepal’s side, and Sandeep has a lot of praise about the same.

“He is the real architect of Nepal cricket and the one who made the definition of cricket in Nepal,” Lamichhane said of Dassanayake.

“Especially for me, the way he took me from nowhere to the national camp. Definitely, it’s going to be a pleasure for me and for all the players.”

Sandeep Lamichhane has scalped 47 T20I & 41 ODI wickets, whereas he has scalped 140 T20 wickets overall.