Indian players in BBL: Unmukt Chand fails to make a mark on Big Bash League debut vs Hobart Hurricanes

Indian players in BBL: The former India U-19 captain made his Big Bash League debut for Melbourne Renegades today.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand failed to make a mark on his BBL debut.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 15th over of a 183-run chase, Chand’s attempt of taking on Hobart Hurricanes spinner Sandeep Lamichhane resulted in his dismissal in the 18th over when his team needed 22 runs off 15 balls.

Chand, whose slog off the leg-spinner ended up being more of a top edge, was caught by Caleb Jewell at deep mid-wicket walking back to the pavilion for 6 (8).

Despite scoring a stroke-filled 75 (52) with the help of six fours and four sixes, Renegades captain Aaron Finch couldn’t seal the chase getting out when his team had required 17 runs off nine deliveries to win the match. The Renegades not being able to win the match in spite of a 101-run partnership for the second wicket between Finch and veteran batter Shaun Marsh (51) sums up another shambolic season for them.

Top-scoring after winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Docklands Stadium today, Hobart captain Matthew Wade (48) was assisted by Tim David (46*) and Jewell (35) in the first innings. While defending a target, Hurricanes pacer Tom Rogers was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-35-3. Other than Rogers, Lamichhane and Riley Meredith picked two and one wicket respectively.

It is worth mentioning that Chand has become the first-ever Indian player to take part in the Big Bash League. Readers must note that 28-year old Chand had announced his retirement from Indian cricket last year.

As a result, the former Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians player is eligible to play in as many overseas leagues as he likes now.