“It is going to be great learning for me”: Chetan Sakariya on the prospect of playing in KFC T20 Max series in Queensland

Chetan Sakariya along with Mukesh Choudhary will be heading to Australia under the MRF Pace foundation exchange program.

Indian left-arm pacers Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will be playing in the KFC T20 Max series in Queensland (Australia) in August 2022. They will also train at Cricket Australia’s National Cricket Centre in Queensland. This step has been taken under the MRF Pace Foundation exchange program.

Sakariya will be representing Sunshine Coast, whereas Mukesh will play for Wynnum-Manly in the tournament. Chetan made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals, whereas he was bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, whereas Mukesh Choudhary played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022, and he had a brilliant session.

A contingent of 8 Australian players will be moving to Chennai under the exchange program which includes star names like Will Pucovski, Josh Philippe, Matt Kuhnemann, etc.

Chetan Sakariya expresses delight on the KFC T20 Max series opportunity

Chetan Sakariya has expressed his delight at the opportunity of going to Australia in the exchange program. He said that joining the MRF pace foundation has been great learning for him. He joined the foundation in 2017 and has worked closely with them.

“I am excited about this opportunity. I have already learned so much since I joined MRF Pace Foundation in 2017. It is going to be great learning for me,” Chetan Sakariya said.

Glenn McGrath has been associated with the MRF Pace Foundation, and Sakariya has a lot of praise for the Australian legend. He revealed that McGrath was there with him right from the first training session, and he has helped him a lot with various skills of the game.

“I have learned a lot from Glenn McGrath sir. Right from the first training camp, I attended back in 17-18 till now. He helped me with my grip, tricks of shining the ball and many other minute techniques of pace bowling,” Sakariya added.

“He (McGrath) is extremely humble and is open to helping every time you walk to him. Those who are coming over from Australia will gain a lot from the experience in Chennai”