“It Sets A Bad Example”: When Ricky Ponting Admitted To Be At Fault For Arguing With Umpires Over Kevin Pietersen’s Dismissal

Legendary captain Ricky Ponting was a fierce competitor on a cricket field. Ponting played in an era where the Australian team dominated world cricket and his captaincy was a chief reason behind the same. Not someone who would bog down under pressure or even admit his mistake in general, Ponting had once admitted to be at fault for arguing with the on-field umpires.

Advertisement

The incident dates back to the Boxing Day Test of 2010 when Australia were hosting England in the fourth match of the series. With the series drawn 1-1 until that point, Ponting had all to fight for especially after his team was bundled out for 98 in 42.3 overs after being put in to bat first by then English captain Andrew Strauss.

Ponting’s disagreement with the umpires happened during England’s only batting innings in a match which they ended up winning by an innings and 157 runs at the end. Needless to say that it was a tough loss to digest for the Australians.

Advertisement

When Ricky Ponting Admitted To Be At Fault For Arguing With Umpires Over Kevin Pietersen’s Dismissal

The incident happened during the 84th over when a Ryan Harris delivery beat batter Kevin Pietersen. With the ball passing quite near to the inside edge of the right-handed batter, wicket-keeper Brad Haddin not only appealed with utmost confidence but also convinced Ponting to opt for a review.

The third umpire then had a look but retained the on-field umpire’s call. Ponting was not convinced with the decision and was all over umpire Aleem Dar. He was certain that there was a spike on the hotspot. For his behaviour, he was even fined 40% of his match fees.

In an interview with ABC, Ponting agreed that he shouldn’t have crossed the line against Dar. He insisted that it put across the wrong message to the juniors watching the match. He was, however, adamant that Pietersen was out and that the umpires made a mistake with respect to the call.

“I still in my heart and my mind believe he [Kevin Pietersen] inside-edged that ball. I understand it sets a bad example for other captains and youngsters looking up to me. So, I accepted the fine straight away and I pleaded guilty.”

Although there was a bright spot on the replays, the ball was nowhere close to Pietersen’s bat. Ponting, being his usual self, was at his aggressive best at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

Did A Potential Umpiring Error Cost Australia At The MCG?

Readers must note that a potential error (assuming it was one) made no real impact on the match whatsoever. Pietersen got out just eight balls after the incident and added just a couple of runs to his tally. He scored 51 (89) before getting out to pacer Peter Siddle.

Ponting was one of the greatest captains but had an abysmal record in the Ashes. He lost three Ashes as captain and won just one. He became the first Australian captain after legendary Allan Border to lose an Ashes series at home.