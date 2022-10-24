“It was very important to get a win”: Shakib Al Hasan relieved as Bangladesh win first Super 12 match in T20 World Cup history

Shakib Al Hasan relieved: The Bangladeshi captain was at peace after them winning their first-ever match Super 12 match.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes that they were 10 runs short in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 in Hobart but managed to win by 9 runs due to their fast bowlers justifying their potential.

Asked to bat first by Netherlands captain Scott Edwards, Bangladesh scored 144/8 in 20 overs in an innings which lacked any individual brilliance. However, fast bowlers, led by Taskin Ahmed, picked seven wickets between them to bundle out the opposition for 135 in 20 overs.

“The fast bowlers bowled well. We understand the importance of fast bowling. We have found some very good bowlers. Taskin [Ahmed] has been a good bowler for us, he has the experience and pace,” Hasan told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Playing his 42nd T20I, Ahmed picked career-best bowling figures of 4-0-25-4 to win a maiden Player of the Match award in this format. The 27-year old player played an instrumental role in picking wickets with the new ball to an extent of dismissing batters on his first two deliveries.

Shakib Al Hasan relieved as Bangladesh win first Super 12 match in T20 World Cup history

Hasan also wholeheartedly praised his fielders for not missing any opportunity. In addition to them grabbing five catches, Bangladeshi fielders also affected two run-outs in the powerplay which reduced the opposition to 15/4 in the fourth over.

Among the rare cricketers to have participated in all the eight T20 World Cups, Hasan expressed relief at the prospect of his team winning its maiden second round match of a T20 World Cup. In the previous seven editions, Bangladesh had lost 16 matches in a row before finally registering a victory at the Bellerive Oval today.

“It was very important to get a win. I have played all the editions of [ICC T20 World Cups] but we haven’t won [any second round match] and that was on the back of my mind,” Hasan added.