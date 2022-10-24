“I tried to bowl the test match lengths”: Taskin Ahmed reveals bowling strategy after winning Man of the Match against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Taskin Ahmed was handed the Man of the Match trophy for his match-winning spell against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands by 9 runs in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart to start their campaign with a win. This is an important win for an out-of-form Bangladesh side.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a reasonable total of 144-8, where Afif Hossain was the highest run-scorer of the side with 38 runs. Paul van Meekeran and Bas de Leede took a couple of wickets each for the Dutch side. The batting is the weak point of the Netherlands, it was proved yet again.

Bangladesh’s pacers were on fire, and the Netherlands lost their 4 wickets for just 15 runs. Colin Ackermann scored a half-century to ignite some fightback, but the team fell short by 9 runs in the end. Taskin Ahmed bowled an excellent spell of 4-0-25-4 for the winning side.

Taskin Ahmed reveals bowling strategy after winning Man of the Match

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed won the Man of the Match trophy for his spell against the Netherlands. Taskin expressed his delight on the same and said that the team needed this win. He insists that he was just trying to get the basics right, and it is great to contribute to the team’s victory.

Taskin insists that he has the ability the move the ball in both directions, and that’s been his main focus for this year’s T20 World Cup. He revealed that he planned to bowl the test match length, and it worked for him as well in this match.

“It’s a good win for us, we needed it. As a team, we played really well and I am happy to contribute in today’s win. I tried to stick to the basics,” Taskin Ahmed said to the broadcaster after winning the Man of the Match trophy.

“I tried to bowl the Test match lengths and the ball shaped away too, and I just tried to give my best and can move the ball both ways, that’s the main focus and something I have worked on for the World Cup.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12 Bangladesh vs Netherlands : Man of the Match – Taskin Ahmed #BCB | #Cricket | #T20WorldCup | #BANvNL pic.twitter.com/0zLl7bMWES — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 24, 2022

Bangladesh will now face South Africa in their next Super-12 match on 27 October at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. This match will certainly test their quality.