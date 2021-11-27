“It wasn’t me”: Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav as latter mentions incorrect month on ball post his five-wicket haul

Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav as latter mentions incorrect month on the ball post Axar’s fifer versus Kiwis during 1st Test

During the third day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park stadium at Kanpur, India’s all-rounder Axar Patel proved to be the wrecker- in- chief for the Kiwis as he picked up his 5th five-wicket haul in what is his fourth Test appearance.

Getting the better of Kiwi pacer Tim Southee in the 128th Over of the innings, Patel reached his milestone of bagging the most five-wicket hauls in first four Tests, and hence joined the likes of former English pacer Tom Richardson and former Aussie speedster Rodney Hogg in the process.

As far as the Indians are concerned, former spinners Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Narendra Hirwani only come close, having picked three wickets each in their first four Test appearances.

Courtesy of his stellar performance, New Zealand were bundled up for 296 after having put up a 151-run stand for the first wicket.

As is the custom, and a sort of a souvenir for his memorable performance, the Red SG ball was mentioned with Axar’s figures and the date of the event. It was all well and good, until former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took notice of something hilarious and took to his social media account for mentioning the same.

Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav

Instead of mentioning 27th November 2021- the date on which Axar Patel took the 5-wicket haul, team India batter Suryakumar Yadav allegedly mentioned the month as ‘October’ on the ball.

The ever observant and witty Wasim Jaffer pointed out the big mistake, and made sure he took the observation to his social media handle. He also tagged Axar in his post, to remind him of his error.

Taking note of the same, Axar replied to Jaffer’s post while stating that it was not he who wrote the incorrect month, but Suryakumar Yadav.

While the date written by Yadav on the ball is a bit obscure, one can clearly see ‘October 2021’ as the date, just below his bowling figures.

For more Cricket related news, click here