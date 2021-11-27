Cricket

“It wasn’t me”: Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav as latter mentions incorrect month on ball post his five-wicket haul

"It wasn't me": Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav as latter mentions incorrect month on ball post his five-wicket haul
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal fought the Spurs into the stands!”: How the infamous Lakers-Spurs brawl led to several ejections in 44 seconds
Next Article
"Kinda predicted this last month or so would be the hardest part for Klay Thompson": Warriors' Stephen Curry talks about his Splash Brother and how this stage of recovery is so hard on KT
Cricket Latest News
"It wasn't me": Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav as latter mentions incorrect month on ball post his five-wicket haul
“It wasn’t me”: Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav as latter mentions incorrect month on ball post his five-wicket haul

Axar Patel displeased with Suryakumar Yadav as latter mentions incorrect month on the ball post…