India vs New Zealand Man of the Series: Who won the Match of the Series in IND vs NZ Test series?

During the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Mumbai, India have registered a 372-run victory on the back of picking five wickets for just 27 runs. In addition to this being India’s biggest-ever Test victory (by runs), it has also powered them to a 1-0 series victory in this two-match series.

Off-spin pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav bowled in tandem to pick four wickets each in the second innings and adding to New Zealand’s woes by not even allowing them to play for their pride.

Chasing a monumental 540-run target at the Wankhede Stadium, all New Zealand could manage was 167 in 56.3 overs. While the visitors were exceptional especially in the batting department to save the first Test in Kanpur, their performance in the second match was below par as one expects them to bat better than scoring 229 runs in both the innings of a Test.

India vs New Zealand Man of the Series in Tests

While India opening batter Mayank Agarwal won the Man of the Match award for scoring 212 (419) in this match, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has won the ‘Man of the Series’ award for his all-rounder contributions.

In two Tests, Ashwin’s 14 wickets came at an average and strike rate of 11.35 and 44.1 respectively. Readers must note that Ashwin has also scored 70 runs at an average of 23.33 which includes a crucial 38 (56) in the first innings of the series.

“I enjoyed that pitch, spun and had a bit more bite. It was a wonderful pitch. Every time you come to Wankhede, there’s something to look forward to. Before I get to what I did, it was wonderful from Ajaz [Patel]. He put the ball in the right places, I enjoyed watching him bowl. It was destiny, I think,” Ashwin told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.