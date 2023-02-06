“It’s a game of cricket, not war”: When Stuart Broad rubbished David Warner’s ‘Hate & War’ comments during Ashes 2017-18

The Ashes is one of the most heated cricketing rivalries, and we have seen heated clashes between English and Australian players. In the 2017-18 season, England travelled to Australia for the Ashes, and even before the series began, Australian batter David Warner started a battle of words.

Ahead of the series, Warner called it a war, and how he always tries his best to dislike a player so that he can get on top of him. Warne insisted that after stepping on the line, it is no more a normal cricket match. The Australian southpaw also said he actually feels hatred when he plays against England.

“As soon as you step on that line it’s war,” Warner said on ABC Grandstand.

“You try and get into a battle as quick as you can. I try and look in the opposition’s eyes and try and work out: ‘How can I dislike this player? How can I get on top of him?’

When Stuart Broad rubbished David Warner’s ‘Hate & War’ comments

The comments of Warner were not taken in a good way by the England players, and Stuart Broad rubbished all the comments of Warner by saying that this is just a game of cricket and not any kind of War. When Broad visited Australia in 2013-14, Australian coach Darren Lehmann asked the crowd to heckle Broad.

“I don’t have to hate them, It’s a game of cricket, not war,” he told the London Daily Telegraph.

The Ashes 2017-18 was dominated by the Australian team, where they won the series by 4-0. Warner had a terrific series, he scored 441 runs at 63.00 with the help of one century and three half-centuries. Broad, on the other hand, could just scalp 11 wickets in 5 matches of the series.

In Test cricket, Broad has a really good record against Warner. In 45 Test innings, Warner has scored 389 runs against the English pacer, where Broad has managed to get his wicket 14 times.