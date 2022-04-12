“It’s an absolute treat”: Aaron Finch picks better cover driver between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Aaron Finch selected Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the best cover drivers in a recent interaction on Twitter.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their five games in IPL 2020, and they are in the top half of the table. The KKR side received a major boost by the return of Australian captain Aaron Finch in their ranks.

Finch went unsold in the mega-auction, but he came in as a replacement of English batter Alex Hales. Alex Hales decided to opt out of the IPL due to bio-bubble fatigue. To adjust Finch in the playing eleven, KKR will have to manage their overseas players.

Aaron Finch picks Babar Azam and Virat Kohli as best cover drivers

Australian white-ball skipper Finch has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp after completing his international duties. He has completed his quarantine and will be available for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 15 April 2022.

Aaron Finch took over the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Twitter handle and answered some fan questions. One user asked Aaron Finch about who has the best cover drive in cricket.

“Aaron who do you think plays the best cover drive #AskKKR,” a fan asked on Twitter.

Aaron Finch responded with two stars of the world cricket in Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. He said that it is a treat to watch both Babar and Virat play the cover drive.

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – it’s an absolute treat watching the two of these guys play that shot,” Aaron Finch said.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – it’s an absolute treat watching the two of these guys play that shot 👌 📷: ICC https://t.co/cvqWUfisZp pic.twitter.com/qbGdSoym46 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 12, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders will be Aaron Finch’s 9th IPL franchise, the most for any player in the history of the competition. Finch has played for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.