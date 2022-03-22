“There is one team I’m missing a shirt from”: Aaron Finch jokes about playing for his 9th IPL team

Aaron Finch will play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 as a replacement of Alex Hales, and it will be his 9th IPL team.

Australian batter Aaron Finch will be representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL 2022. Finch went unsold in the mega-auction, but he came in as a replacement of English batter Alex Hales. Alex Hales decided to opt-out of the IPL due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Aaron Finch has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for an amount of INR 1.5 Crores. Kolkata Knight Riders will be Aaron Finch’s 9th IPL franchise, the most for any player in the history of the competition.

It is worth mentioning that Finch has played for Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals, 2011-12), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings, 2018) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2020) in the past.

Aaron Finch has scored 2005 IPL runs, courtesy of 14 half-centuries. The veteran from Australia has scored over 10,000 T20 runs in his career.

Aaron Finch jokes about playing for his 9th IPL side

Before departing to Pakistan for the white-ball series, Aaron Finch addressed the press. He talked about playing for his 9th team in the IPL.

“Have you got all eight of your IPL caps,” the journalist asked.

“Good Question, there is one team I’m missing a shirt from but I can’t remember which one,” Finch said in a humorous mood.

Finch also revealed that he had a talk with KKR coach Brendon McCullum before signing for the franchise. He said that everyone he and his wife plan for a holiday, something comes in between.

Aaron Finch, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi and Chamika Karunaratne are eight overseas players of the KKR side.

Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2022 campaign against the defending Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 26 March 2022.