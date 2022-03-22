Cricket

“There is one team I’m missing a shirt from”: Aaron Finch jokes about playing for his 9th IPL team

Aaron Finch has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022 as a replacement of Alex Hales, and it will be his 9th IPL team.
Rishikesh Sharma

