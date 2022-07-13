“It’s extremely important to come with a clear mind”: Mohammed Shami talks about his succesful ODI comeback after two years

Mohammed Shami made his ODI comeback and bowled a fine spell against England to complete the milestone of 150 ODI wickets.

Team India defeated England by a huge margin of 10 wickets at the Kennington Oval. The pacers of the Indian team were at their very best in the match, and they bowled out England for just 110 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, where he scalped six wickets and bowled the third-best ODI spell in Indian cricket history. Shami also bowled a fine spell, where he scalped three wickets and completed the milestone of 150 ODI wickets.

Mohammed Shami talks about his ODI comeback

Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian to reach 150 ODI wickets during his spell at the Kennington Oval. After the match, Shami gave an interview to Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, where he said that it’s important to come with a clear mindset on the pitch.

He said that he exactly knew what to do in the match, and the conditions were also favouring the pace bowling. Shami insists that being courageous from the heart is quite important to get set in any format of the game.

“It’s extremely important to come with a clear mind as you already know what you need to do, where you need to pitch the ball, the variations in white-ball and everyone knows these basics. But you need to be courageous from the heart and if you are that, then you can get set in any format at any given moment,” Shami said on the video uploaded by BCCI.

Picking his 1⃣5⃣0⃣th ODI wicket 👏

Bowling in tandem with @Jaspritbumrah93 🤝@MdShami11 discusses it all with Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey after #TeamIndia‘s comprehensive win in the first #ENGvIND ODI. 👍 👍 – By @RajalArora Full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/OX5XkQT9cW pic.twitter.com/8YoEFmpZGj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2022

Shami was playing his first ODI after a spell of almost 19 months, he played his last ODI in November 2020 against Australia at the SCG. He said that it was not a small break, but he has become very comfortable with the team as they have travelled a lot together, and there were no question marks in his head.

“It was not a small break but of three years [19 months],” Shami said on the video uploaded by BCCI.

“Nothing was going on in my head regarding the (long) gap. I’ve become very comfortable with the team; we travel together and have been playing together for like a decade now.”