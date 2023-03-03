“It’s the fourth World Cup we’ve beaten them in a row”: When Sachin Tendulkar’s remarks after smashing 98 vs Pakistan in 2003 World Cup erupted the Centurion crowd

Amongst the many memorable knocks that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had played in his international career, the ones against arch-rivals Pakistan especially during the World Cup matches, delight the fans no ends for very obvious reasons.

One such innings, which is arguably right up there came during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, when the ‘Master Blaster’ was up against the dreaded fast bowling trio of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis.

A Saeed Anwar century (101 of 126 deliveries) and some useful contributions from the middle order had taken the Pakistan team total to 273/7 in their 50 Overs. What followed next was a Tendulkar master class during the Indian chase, where he displayed a range of stroke play to leave everyone in Centurion slack-jawed.

Sachin Tendulkar’s remarks after smashing 98 vs Pakistan in 2003 World Cup erupted the Centurion crowd

With the help of 12 glorious Fours and a Six, Tendulkar had smashed 98 runs off mere 75 deliveries, at a strike rate of 130.66. Vital contributions off the bats of Rahul Dravid (44), Yuvraj Singh (50), and Mohammad Kaif (35) later, paved the way for India’s six-wicket victory, as they maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cup games.

While receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his special knock, Sachin mentioned the fact that for the fourth time in a row, they have managed to get the better of their arch-rivals which sent the Centurion crowd in a frenzy.

“Yeah, this has always been a special game for us, and it’s the fourth World Cup we’ve beaten them in a row (crowd cheers), and nothing means more special to us. We are very excited about the victory, and I’d like to congratulate all the team members.

Sachin ends the World Cup as the highest run-getter

Sachin Tendulkar smashed a total of six half-centuries and a century across his 11 innings during the tournament, and amassed a total of 673 runs at an average of 61.18.

Team India did lose against Australia in the grand finale, but Tendulkar walked away with the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award for being the highest run-getter.