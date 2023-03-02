“I could’ve been killed”: How a Sachin Tendulkar shot could’ve knocked umpire Aleem Dar’s head off during 2003 World Cup match vs Namibia

A Six towards the Third Man region off Shoaib Akhtar, the Hook for Six off Andrew Caddick, the back foot punch through the off-side off the legendary Wasim Akram, or the countless drives on either side of the wicket, it would be next to impossible to pick the one memorable shot played by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar if anyone would have to.

However, if one had to ask Pakistan’s veteran umpire Aleem Dar to have a pick, it is almost certain as to which one he would choose for sure! Back, during the 2003 ICC World Cup match between India and Namibia at Pietermaritzburg (South Africa).

Having already reached his century while batting first against a relatively weaker Namibian side, Tendulkar was in some mood to go for the onslaught with less that seven Overs left in the innings.

On the fifth delivery of the 43rd Over being bowled by pacer Bjorn Cotzee, the ‘Master Blaster’ threw the kitchen sink at the full delivery right in his slot, to smash the ball powerfully down the ground as if aiming for the umpire’s forehead.

Sachin Tendulkar shot could’ve knocked umpire Aleem Dar’s head off

While it must have not even taken more than a second-and-a-half for the ball to reach the boundary fence, it took the smallest fraction of a second for umpire Aleem Dar to come up with amazing reflexes, to literally save his head from getting knocked off.

Down on his knees post the shot, Dar could afford a smile later on, but only his heart would have known how lucky and narrow an escape it was.

“I could’ve been killed, I got saved because of my good eye sight. I still play cricket, you know. I haven’t seen a more powerful drive in my 4 years of umpiring at International level. Sachin was very apologetic about it, kept saying sorry for next 2 overs.”#OnThisDay in 2003. pic.twitter.com/IIeVrq9YMP — Ritesh (शैव) (@Sachislife) February 23, 2023

Tendulkar scores a fine century; India win the contest by 181 runs

Tendulkar finally returned back to the pavilion after playing a fine knock of 152 (151), as India posted 311/2 on the scoreboard in their 50 Overs.

Namibia were later skittled on a paltry 130 in 42.3 Overs, as India won the match by 181 runs. This win was India’s third out of four matches they had played in the World Cup till that point.