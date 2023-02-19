HomeSearch

Jadeja and Ashwin wickets: How many Ashwin Jadeja partnership wickets in Test matches?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 19/02/2023

Jadeja and Ashwin wickets: How many Ashwin Jadeja partnership wickets in Test matches?

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are a force to reckon with.

The recently concluded first Test match between New Zealand and England in Mount Maunganui had witnessed veteran England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad becoming only the second bowling pair after Australia’s Glenn McGrath and Shane Warner to pick a grand total of 1,000 wickets in Test matches together.

Co-incidentally, it was in New Zealand only when these two right-arm bowlers had first played a Test with each other (five years after Anderson’s debut and a handful of months after Broad’s debut). Been complimenting each other for almost 15 years now, Anderson and Broad have picked as many as 1,002 wickets between them in 133 Tests.

Most Wickets by a pair in Test matches
BowlersTeamMatchesWickets
James Anderson & Stuart BroadEngland1031,002
Glenn McGrath & Shane WarneAustralia1041,001
Muttiah Muralitharan & Chaminda VaasSri Lanka95895
Curtly Ambrose & Courtney WalshWest Indies95762
Mitchell Starc & Nathan LyonAustralia73580

India all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja occupy a comparatively lower position in this list but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they manage to surpass one of these pairs in the near future.

Another episode of Ashwin and Jadeja’s supremacy as a bowling duo was brought to light during the most recently concluded second Test match between India and Australia in Delhi. The two stalwarts picked three and seven wickets respectively to bundle out the opposition for 113 in 31.1 overs whilst not allowing either of the two Indian pacers to pick a wicket in the second innings.

Jadeja and Ashwin wickets in Test cricket

Having first played a Test together (13 months after Ashwin’s debut and in Jadeja’s debut match) just over a decade ago, the two spinners have dismissed 462 batters in 45 Tests with one another in the Playing XI.

Assuming that they continue at this rate, they should easily make space for themselves in the aforementioned table without even needing to play as many matches as those players have played.

“Massive help is an understatement. He’s been in phenomenal form. The way he’s batted, the way he’s bowled and we don’t have to talk about how well he moves in the field. He’s been a fantastic cricketer. I’m so thankful for the fact that I’ve got a partner like him to be bowling alongside me,” Ashwin had said of Jadeja whilst speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports Network after the conclusion of the first Test in Nagpur.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav