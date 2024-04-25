mobile app bar

UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez Start Time In 20+ Countries Including Brazil, USA, Uzbekistan, and, More

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez Start Time In 20+ Countries Including Brazil, USA, Uzbekistan, and, More

Alex Perez Matheus Nicolau
Credits: Imago

UFC 300 was a massive hit, but it has been quite a few days since fans have witnessed any in-octagon action. Well, the wait won’t be for too long as the next UFC event, the UFC Vegas 91, is just a couple of days away. It will feature a flyweight main event between the famed fighters Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez. But the headliner of the night is far from being the only enthraller on the entire card of the event.

The exciting Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov co-main event and other fights on the card are also expected to draw massive number of eyeballs. Thus, it is imperative for the fans to keep an eye on the starting time of the event in their respective countries so that they can witness the entire action from the beginning.

Simplifying the calculations, The SportsRush has noted down the starting timings of UFC Vegas 91 in more than 20 countries of the world, including Brazil, the USA, Uzbekistan, and a few more.

Country(Time Zone)PrelimsMain Card
USA(ET)4:00 PM 7:00 PM
Canada (ET)4:00 PM 7:00 PM 
UK (GMT)8:00 PM11:00 PM 
Australia (AEDT)7:00 AM 10:00 AM   
New Zealand (NZST)8:00 AM 11:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)5:00 PM 8:00 PM 
Spain (CET)10:00 PM1:00 AM 
Denmark (CET)10:00 PM 1:00 AM 
Sweden (CET)10:00 PM 1:00 AM 
Ireland (GMT)8:00 PM 11:00 PM 
Italy (CET)10:00 PM1:00 AM 
Argentina (ART)5:00 PM 8:00 PM 
Ecuador (ECT)3:00 PM6:00 PM 
Mexico (CST)2:00 PM 5:00 PM 
China (CST)4:00 AM7:00 AM 
Japan (JST)5:00 AM 8:00 AM 
Philippines (PHT)4:00 AM 7:00 AM 
India (IST)1:30 AM4:30 AM 
Bangladesh (BST)2:00 AM 5:00 AM
Singapore (SST)4:00 AM 7:00 AM 
South Africa (SAST)10:00 PM 1:00 AM 
Uzbekistan1:00 AM4:00 AM

As already mentioned, the event contains several other exciting encounters apart from the main and co-main events of the night. But with the starting times of the event covered, a look at the full card for the night would probably elevate the excitement even further.

Which other fights does the UFC Vegas 91 card contain?

Like every other UFC Fight Night event, the authorities have divided the UFC Vegas 91 card into two parts. The ‘Main Card’ contains the main and co-main events of the night along with bouts featuring the likes of Ariane Lipski, David Onama, and Tim Means. But the ‘Prelims’ also cannot be counted out since there are a few barnburners on that list as well.

Main Card

  • Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva (flyweight bout)
  • Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight bout)
  • Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama (featherweight bout)
  • Tim Means vs. Uros Medic (welterweight bout)

Prelims

  • Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry (bantamweight bout)
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak (lightweight bout)
  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado (heavyweight bout)
  • Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza (strawweight bout)
  • Chris Padilla vs. James Llontop (lightweight bout)
  • Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na (flyweight bout)
  • Gabriel Benítez vs. Maheshate Hayisaer (lightweight bout)

In order to catch all the action, fans will require an active ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscription to witness the entire action of UFC Vegas 91. All-in-all, it won’t be wrong to predict that the night of April 27 is going to be a pretty exciting one for the UFC community.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these