UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez Start Time In 20+ Countries Including Brazil, USA, Uzbekistan, and, More

UFC 300 was a massive hit, but it has been quite a few days since fans have witnessed any in-octagon action. Well, the wait won’t be for too long as the next UFC event, the UFC Vegas 91, is just a couple of days away. It will feature a flyweight main event between the famed fighters Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez. But the headliner of the night is far from being the only enthraller on the entire card of the event.

The exciting Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov co-main event and other fights on the card are also expected to draw massive number of eyeballs. Thus, it is imperative for the fans to keep an eye on the starting time of the event in their respective countries so that they can witness the entire action from the beginning.

Simplifying the calculations, The SportsRush has noted down the starting timings of UFC Vegas 91 in more than 20 countries of the world, including Brazil, the USA, Uzbekistan, and a few more.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Canada (ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM UK (GMT) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 7:00 AM 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) 8:00 AM 11:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Spain (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Denmark (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Sweden (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Ireland (GMT) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Italy (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Argentina (ART) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Ecuador (ECT) 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Mexico (CST) 2:00 PM 5:00 PM China (CST) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM Japan (JST) 5:00 AM 8:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM India (IST) 1:30 AM 4:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Singapore (SST) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Uzbekistan 1:00 AM 4:00 AM

As already mentioned, the event contains several other exciting encounters apart from the main and co-main events of the night. But with the starting times of the event covered, a look at the full card for the night would probably elevate the excitement even further.

Which other fights does the UFC Vegas 91 card contain?

Like every other UFC Fight Night event, the authorities have divided the UFC Vegas 91 card into two parts. The ‘Main Card’ contains the main and co-main events of the night along with bouts featuring the likes of Ariane Lipski, David Onama, and Tim Means. But the ‘Prelims’ also cannot be counted out since there are a few barnburners on that list as well.

Main Card

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva (flyweight bout)

Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight bout)

Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama (featherweight bout)

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic (welterweight bout)

Prelims

Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry (bantamweight bout)

Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak (lightweight bout)

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado (heavyweight bout)

Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza (strawweight bout)

Chris Padilla vs. James Llontop (lightweight bout)

Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na (flyweight bout)

Gabriel Benítez vs. Maheshate Hayisaer (lightweight bout)

In order to catch all the action, fans will require an active ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscription to witness the entire action of UFC Vegas 91. All-in-all, it won’t be wrong to predict that the night of April 27 is going to be a pretty exciting one for the UFC community.