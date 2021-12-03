Jadeja injury: What happened to Ravindra Jadeja? Why is R Jadeja not playing today’s 2nd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai?

R Jadeja injury: The Indian all-rounder is among the three senior players who have been ruled out of the Mumbai Test.

Wet outfield at the Wankhede Stadium has resulted in the loss of morning session of the first day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India.

An interruption to the morning session was on the cards due to inclement weather in Mumbai in the recent days. While there wasn’t any rain this morning, wet outfield resulted in the umpires delaying the start time by two and a half hours.

As per the latest inspection held at 10:30 AM, toss will happen at 11:30 AM followed by the start at 12:00 PM. A total of 78 overs will be bowled across two sessions on Day 1.

UPDATE – Toss will take place at 11.30 AM. Match starts at 12 PM. 78 overs to be bowled.#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/c324ZF03ge — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja injury

If the weather in Mumbai wasn’t enough a concern for the Indian team and its fans, they dealt with an even bigger blow on the morning of the match in terms of three senior players getting ruled out due to injuries.

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (minor hamstring strain), all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Ishant Sharma (dislocated finger) will all be missing this match at the Wankhede Stadium.

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai,” BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) said in an official release.

In addition to scoring a vital 17th Test half-century in the first Test at the Green Park, Jadeja had also registered economical match bowling figures of 61-20-97-5. In his only Test in Mumbai back in 2016, the 32-year old player had picked six wickets.