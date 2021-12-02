Weather forecast tomorrow Mumbai: What is the weather prediction at Wankhede Stadium for India vs New Zealand Test Day 1?

Weather forecast tomorrow Mumbai: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 1 of second Test.

New Zealand’s tour of India 2021 has moved for its last leg to Mumbai where the two teams will play the second of the two-match Test series. With the first Test in Kanpur ending in a riveting draw, both the teams would be eager for a victory in a bid to win the series.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, which had last hosted a Test against England half-a-decade ago, will be hosting New Zealand after as many as 33 years.

New Zealand, who had last played at this venue in 1988, had registered a 136-run victory which remains their last Test victory in India till date. While New Zealand have won and drawn a Test each in Mumbai, India have won 11 and lost seven out of their 25 Tests at this venue.

India captain Virat Kohli is set to return to international cricket but it remains to be seen as to who will sit out to accommodate him tomorrow. Meanwhile, New Zealand have revealed anything about their Playing XI. Having said that, it would be a surprise if they don’t play pacer Neil Wagner for the second time in a row.

Weather forecast tomorrow Mumbai

It is very uncustomary to write that a Test match being played in December in Mumbai will get affected by rain but it is what it is for now. With a ‘Red Warning’ for rain according to AccuWeather, fans can expect multiple delays due to inclement weather conditions in this match.

As far as Day 1 (Friday) is concerned, there’s a 51% rain probability around 09:00 AM (IST). In such a scenario, a delayed toss could be a reality tomorrow.

A welcoming update for all the stakeholders is that the rain probability is expected to reduce by half, i.e., to remain in vicinity of 20% throughout the rest of the day. Hence, even if rain plays a spoilsport in the morning session, subsequent sessions could be conducive for play to happen.

Mumbai, this afternoon. Can’t even say, freak weather… Unpredictability is the new predictable with weather patterns. It’s unsettling cause it seems to be heading downhill every year. pic.twitter.com/Lxrfqe30J0 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) December 2, 2021

09:00 AM – 26 degree (Cloudy).

10:00 AM – 27 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

11:00 AM – 28 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

12:00 PM – 29 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

01:00 PM – 29 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

02:00 PM – 30 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Intermittent Clouds).