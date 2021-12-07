James Anderson injury: English pacer is set to miss the first Ashes 2021-22 Test at the Gabba

James Anderson injury: Veteran English pacer is set to miss the first Ashes Test at the Gabba due to a calf injury.

The Ashes 2021 is set so start in less than 24 hours of time. England’s preparation has been halted by rain so far, and that’s not ideal. England’s record in Australia is not motivating as well. However, in a recent update, it is reported that James Anderson has been ruled out of the first Ashes test at Brisbane.

Earlier, Joe Root did talk about the importance of James Anderson in the side, but it looks like Jimmy will miss the game.

“One thing I will say is, you look at Jimmy’s record over the last couple of years, and it’s got better and better and better,” Root said earlier.

“He might be getting older, but he’s still bowling just as well, if not better.”

“Ultimately, we want to play our best team, and Jimmy Anderson is one of the best bowlers in the world.”

So, England will now need to trim their plan.

James Anderson injury: Anderson set to miss the Brisbane Test due to calf strain

Jimmy Anderson is set to miss the first test at Brisbane due to a minor calf injury. The same sort of injury ruled Anderson out of the Ashes 2019 as well. Anderson was set to be the 3rd non-Australian to play five tests at the Gabba, but it looks unlikely now.

According to The Cricketer, Chris Woakes will replace James Anderson in the playing eleven. England have an abundance of pace bowlers in Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Overton, and Chris Woakes.

James Anderson will not play the Gabba Test due to a calf problem. It will be the fifth consecutive Ashes Test he’ll miss due to injury.#Ashes https://t.co/xznhZNUBp0 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 6, 2021

On Sunday, Joe Root indicated that England is looking to play a spinner on this Gabba track. So, England can play Three pacers + Ben Stokes and one spinner in the form of Jack Leach.

“I do think it’s a good place to bowl spin,” Root said.

“Speak to some of the great spinners to have played for Australia and they have always enjoyed bowling here.”

Talking about Anderson’s injury, it is said to be a minor injury. The 2nd test is a D/N one at Adelaide, and the swing will play a huge part in that game. James Anderson should be fit for the Adelaide Test. However, if the injury is serious, it is a big blow for England.