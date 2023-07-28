A Day After Virat Kohli Jumped Up The Ladder In ODIs, Joe Root Catch Puts Him At 5th Spot In Most Test Catches List

Virat Kohli and Joe Root, two modern-day greats, are at a stage of their respective careers where achieving milestones is a frequent byproduct of doing well as individuals in a team game. Interestingly, the two not only make it a point to break records as batters but also as fielders.

Advertisement

While Kohli’s one-handed blinder at second slip in the first ODI against West Indies had promoted him to the fourth spot in the list of most catches in ODIs yesterday, a similar effort by Root on the second day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test match against Australia today has seen him reaching the fifth spot in most Test catches list. Readers must note that both the lists are restricted exclusively for specialist fielders.

Joe Root Catch Today

Fielding at first slip, like he usually does against fast bowlers in Test cricket, Root pulled off a screamer to aid pacer Mark Wood in picking the first wicket on a day where nothing much had happened until then.

Advertisement

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 43rd over when Wood executed the exact line and length needed to induce an edge off Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne‘s (9) bat. With England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow not even trying to catch a ball travelling at an express pace towards his right, Root had all but no time to attempt the catch with both his hands.

Realizing that the ball was already past him, Root’s stunning last-minute left-hand grab was enough for one and all present at The Oval to be left stunned.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1684888905823182848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Joe Root Surpasses Mark Waugh In Most Test Catches List

Having grabbed his 10th catch of the series, Root has now surpassed former Australian batter Mark Waugh in the list of most catches in Test cricket. Currently playing his 135th Test, the 32-year old player now has 182 catches to his name in this format.

With a lot of years remaining in his Test career, it would be a surprise if Root doesn’t outperform legendary players such as Ricky Ponting (196), Jacques Kallis (200), Mahela Jayawardene (205) and Rahul Dravid (210) in this list.