James Anderson wickets by country: How many wickets has Jimmy Anderson taken at home?

James Anderson wickets by country: The veteran English pacer was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 at Edgbaston today.

Although not for the first time in international cricket, veteran England pacer James Anderson has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for his team in a day of Test cricket today.

Anderson, who resumed with the usual custom of opening the bowling for England, successfully managed to pick a couple of early wickets dismissing India opening batters Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in identical manner.

A workhorse even at 40, Anderson had bowled 15 out of 35 overs in a bid to continue chipping in with wickets especially after him also sending Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion.

ALSO WATCH: Rishabh Pant audaciously plays reverse sweep off James Anderson at Edgbaston

Readers must note that Anderson finished the day with bowling figures of 19-4-52-3 at an economy rate of 2.73 on a day when Indian batters scored at a run rate of 4.63.

How many wickets has Jimmy Anderson taken at home?

Third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, Anderson is the highest among fast bowlers. The right-arm bowler is the only fast bowler in the world to pick 600 Test wickets.

It is noteworthy that 416 (at an average and strike rate of 24 and 51.1 respectively) out of Anderson’s 654 Test wickets have come in England. Furthermore, Anderson is at the second spot when it comes to picking most Test wickets at home. Only legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (493) has more Test wickets at home than Anderson.

What a catch by Billings 🤯 Shreyas Iyer’s short but brisk stay at the crease comes to an end, courtesy of James Anderson. Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vamQHge60S — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2022

Assuming that Anderson plays at least two out of the remaining three Tests of this English summer, he would become only the first bowler to play 100 Tests at home.

James Anderson wickets by country