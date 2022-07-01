Cricket

James Anderson wickets by country: How many wickets has Jimmy Anderson taken at home?

James Anderson wickets by country: How many wickets has Jimmy Anderson taken at home?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
‘Gorillas always go crazy when they see me’: 7ft Shaquille O’Neal explained why silverbacks feel intimidated when he shows up at zoos
Next Article
"Stroll timing his arrival during a red flagged session" - Aston Martin's Lance Stroll turns up to the Silverstone Circuit in a $10 Million Agusta private helicopter