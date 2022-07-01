Pant reverse sweep Anderson: Rishabh Pant audaciously reverse scoops James Anderson during ENG vs IND Edgbaston Test

Pant reverse sweep Anderson: Rishabh Pant has been toying with the English bowlers in the ongoing first innings at Edgbason, in Nottingham.

During the first day of the rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, team India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has smashed his fifth Test century off mere 89 deliveries, to have all the English bowlers on their haunches and gasping for breath.

In what is his fourth ton outside Asia, and second against England, the 24-year-old before arriving at the three-figure mark, also went on to become the youngest wicket-keeper in the history of Test match Cricket, to complete 2,000 runs, while also scoring them at an average of over 42+ and a strike rate of over 70.

While he smashed each bowler with utmost disdain, with him batting in his 60s, he also decided to play the reverse scoop yet again to England’s best Test bowler James Anderson, during the 48th Over of the innings.

On the third delivery of the Over, to a delivery which was on length and around the off-stump, Pant decided to bring out his reverse scoop/ramp out of the casket, to take everyone by surprise. However, fortunately, he just gets the timing right for the ball to fly above the slip cordon and collect a couple of runs.

Pant reverse sweep Anderson

For those unaware, Pant had, during last year’s Test match against England at Ahmedabad too, decided to play the reverse scoop to Anderson, and also managed to fetch a boundary in the process.

A few days later at the same venue, he played the reverse hit to English pacer Jofra Archer as well, with the delivery sailing all the way towards the third man fence for a Six.

Rishabh Pant again tried to recreate his Reverse sweep against Jimmy Anderson 😂🙌 Never fail to entertain 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/f4NkHFeXjt — Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🏏 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) July 1, 2022

Reverse sweep comparison

Rishabh pant vs Joe root#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cEOqJMSkK7 — Francisco de Almeida (@PortusoldierDe) July 1, 2022

