Jason Roy injury: What happened to Jason Roy during England vs South Africa T20 World Cup match

English batter Jason Roy injury looked severe the moment he went down on the turf during England versus South Africa T20 World Cup match

During the Super 12, Group 1 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between England and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, the English opener batter Jason Roy sustained, what looked like a serious injury on his left leg.

It all happened during the 1st delivery the 5th Over of the second innings. English wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler, clipped the delivery bowled by Moeen Ali towards Mid-wicket and ran for the single. It was during this very process of running the single, that Jason Roy perhaps pulled his left-leg hamstring and fell flat on the turf.

Jason Roy injury update

Jason Roy pulled up not more than two strides into the single with a left leg issue and hopped the rest of the single on his right leg. Post that he immediately fell on the ground and was seen in quite some pain, with clearly not able to mere stand his ground.

He was also heard uttering some expletives on the stump mic, and was later on carried off to the dug-out by the team physio. The look on Jos Buttler’s face clearly meant that the injury was a serious one.

Oh Lawd Jason Roy. I feel for you, truly😪😪😪. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 6, 2021

The latest update from the English camp is that the flamboyant opener will take no further part in today’s match.

England on top

Eoin Morgan’s decision to bowl first didn’t really reap benefit as the Proteas batters dominated the English bowlers right from get-go.

Rassie van der Dussen (94 off 60) took the centre stage along with a 25-ball cameo by Aiden Markram (52) in the end powered the South African total to 189-2 in the allotted 20 Overs, thereby providing their bowlers a slim chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

But, the English batters, continuing with their good form, have at least made sure that South Africa don’t make it through to the semi-finals. They were comfortably placed at 102/2 after 11.4 Overs at the time of writing.