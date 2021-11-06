“We want to play our best cricket tomorrow”: Temba Bavuma opens up ahead of Do or Die game against England in T20 World Cup

South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma has urged his side to give an extra five percent in every department in their decider against England.

South Africa will take on England in their last Super-12 game in Sharjah. This is a Do or Die game for the Proteas, if they lose, they will be knocked out, whereas even a win won’t secure their qualification. They lag behind Australia in NRR, and they have to rely on their game’s result as well.

However, South Africa have played really well this season. Nobody expected them to play this well in the tournament, and they have certainly exceeded the expectations. The bowling lead by Anrich Nortje has been great, whereas the batters have also done their job.

Temba Bavuma press conference

Ahead of the match, captain Temba Bavuma appeared in front of the press. He motivated his side to do “extra five percent” in order to win the game against England.

“We want to play our best cricket tomorrow,” Temba Bavuma said.

“It’s just to find a way to add an extra five percent in all our departments. It’ll just be us trying to find a way to improve in every department. I think the bowling has been really good. The fielding, as well, has been really good. The batting, as well. But let’s just find a way to just improve in every department of our game.”

England have lost just one of their last ten T20Is, whereas they have also defeated South Africa in their last three H2H. Since the 2017 Champions Trophy exit, the South African side has been quite inconsistent. There has been a lot of captaincy and managerial changes as well. Bavuma also reflected on the same in the Press.

“I think we’ve learnt a lot about each other. We’ve grown a lot as a team in finding ways to get through all the tough times that we’ve gone through collectively,” Bavuma said.

How can South Africa qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals?

If South Africa beats England, and West Indies beats Australia, the Proteas will be through. But if both Australia and South Africa win their games, the situation will be decided with NRR. However, a defeat for South Africa will knock them out of the tournament.