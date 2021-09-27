Jason Roy IPL stats: Why is David Warner not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Rajasthan Royals?

David Warner not playing: Sunrisers Hyderabad have made as many as four changes to their Playing XI for this match in Dubai.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We are looking to bat first. Team combo, atmosphere suits us to bat first. The last defeat [against Delhi Capitals] was hard, and we are a much better team. We learn from the loss in the last game,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

In the lower half of the points table, Royals have had to make three changes to their Playing XI. “We are having fitness issues. Kartik Tyagi is out with injury. [Chris] Morris and [Evin] Lewis return,” Samson added.

While pacer Jaydev Unadkat has replaced Tyagi in the XI, Lewis and Morris have come in place of the South African pair of David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi. Readers must note that Lewis and Morris had been rested for the last match after suffering individual niggles.

Why is David Warner not playing vs Rajasthan Royals?

Much like Samson, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson also wanted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. However, Williamson hoped to adapt according to the match situation especially with a fresh looking Playing XI.

“We would have had a hit as well. But we will look to adapt early with the ball and limit their total. Few young players are getting opportunities,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

Sunrisers, who don’t have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs after losing eight out of nine matches this season, have made four changes to their Playing XI bringing in Jason Roy, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Siddarth Kaul for David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Khaleel Ahmed. While Ahmed is suffering a niggle, the batting trio has been dropped due to their below par returns lately.

Warner and Pandey, who have been SRH’s best batters in the last few years, haven’t been at their best this season scoring 223 and 195 runs at a strike rate of 114.35 and 107.73 respectively.

With him dropped for today, reckon that’s that. Doubt we’ll ever see David Warner in a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey again. Warner for SRH: – 4000+ runs (most for team)

– Average 49.55

– Strike-rate 142.59

– Only Sunrisers captain to win IPL

— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 27, 2021

“Today, there is something fresh. There are a lot of changes. So it is important that the youngsters come in and stick to their strengths. As a unit we do want to be putting performances together,” Williamson added.

Jason Roy IPL stats

Roy, 31, has been handed a debut by Hyderabad tonight. Having represented Gujarat Lions and Delhi Capitals in 2017 and 2018 respectively, Roy’s 179 IPL runs in eight innings have come at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 133.58.