Shamsi cricketer: Why is Chris Morris not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Delhi Capitals?

Chris Morris not playing: Rajasthan Royals have swapped a couple of their overseas players for their second IPL 2021 Phase 2 match.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. It’s a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have all settled down and moved on to this game, it was a complete team effort by everyone. They [Delhi Capitals] have a balanced side, we are looking forward to an exciting game,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like his fellow wicket-keeper batter and captain Samson, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also wanted to field first but was unperturbed after being asked to bat first today.

“We were looking to bowl first as well, but it doesn’t matter. There will be a bit on the wicket in the day game. It’s good to be nearing a record, but we’re not looking at individual performances, not thinking too much about qualifying,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Chris Morris not playing vs Delhi Capitals?

Despite coming on the back of a 2-run victory against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI by bringing in the South African pair of David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi for Evin Lewis and Chris Morris.

The development means that the most expensive IPL player in the auction will be warming the bench at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium today. While Samson wasn’t asked about the rationale behind dropping Morris, one understands that the move has been made to play an additional spinner in Abu Dhabi.

Readers must note that Morris had scored a match-winning 36* (18) including four sixes in the last Royals vs Capitals match. In 15 T20s for RR across two seasons, Morris has picked 27 wickets at an average of 21.56, an economy rate of 8.08 and a strike rate of 16. Morris’ 129 runs in 12 innings for Royals have come at a strike rate of 157.32.

While Miller has represented Rajasthan in seven IPL matches since the last season, Shamsi is making his debut for the franchise after last playing five matches across two seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Capitals, on the other hand, have included all-rounder Lalit Yadav for injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Playing with only three overseas players, Delhi have also added an additional spinner to their arsenal for this match.