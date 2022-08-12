Jason Roy last 10 innings score: Jason Roy last 10 T20 innings full list

Jason Roy last 10 innings score: The English batter is in dismal form with the bat in hand at the top of the order.

The ongoing summer season for England batter Jason Roy hasn’t gone according to plans on the back of an extended lean patch as far as runs coming from his bat are concerned.

Roy, 32, even flopped in his first-ever match as captain in representative cricket last night. Opening the batting with all-rounder Sunil Narine in an Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2022 match at The Oval, Roy returned to the pavilion after scoring 0 (2) in a 158-run chase.

Yet to be dropped from any team for now, Roy continues to play on past reputation amid receiving immense support from team members and former cricketers.

Having said that, Roy’s form is doubtlessly a concern with an ICC T20 World Cup to be played in about a couple of months from now. Considering how batters, both senior and junior to Roy, are scoring runs at a brisk pace in order to presenting a case for themselves in England’s T20I squad, Roy would be hoping to end this rut as soon as possible.

Jason Roy last 10 innings

Since the start of July, Roy has scored 197 runs in 11 white-ball innings in international cricket. Roy’s average and strike rate of 17.90 and 81.74 is almost unacceptable for a player of his calibre.

Taking only T20s into consideration, Roy has played his last 10 innings for Surrey Lions, England and Invincibles. In this period, Roy’s 144 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 14.40 and 104.34 respectively.

Jason Roy needs a break. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 11, 2022

Roy, who has crossed the 50-run mark just once since last month, would be wanting to create some impact in Oval’s next match against Southern Brave in front of a home crowd on Sunday.