“Roy can take any bowling line up down”: Eoin Morgan backs Jason Roy to score runs in The Hundred to get back in form

Former English captain Eoin Morgan has backed Jason Roy to score runs in the Hundred to seal his place in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Hundred 2022 is set to start from 3 August 2022, and there is a London derby on 4 August 2022. Oval Invincibles and London Spirit will be taking on each other at the Kennington Oval in London.

All the eyes will be on the form of Jason Roy in the tournament. Roy has played 11 T20Is in 2022, where he has managed to score just 206 runs at a miserable average of 18.73, whereas his S/R has been 104.04. He has managed to score just one half-century in the process.

Eoin Morgan backs Jason Roy to score runs in the Hundred

Eoin Morgan, who is set to captain London Spirit in the Hundred has backed Jason Roy to come out good from his rough patch of forms. Roy has been criticized by many for his continuous struggles, and his place in the English setup has been questioned. Morgan has always backed Roy in the past, and he has again backed him.

Morgan said that Jason Roy has been through a lot of highs and lows in the past, and he has always come out good. He insists that when Roy is on the song, he can take down any opposition in the world.

“Anybody who has tracked Jason Roy’s career in international cricket has seen the highs and lows of Jason but the one thing you get with Jason is that when he is on song, he can take any bowling line up down and that sends a huge message not only to the opposition but to your changing room when you are in it,” Eoin Morgan said in an interview with Sky Sports.

T20Is: 76 runs @ 12.66

ODIs: 121 runs @ 24.20 A tough white-ball summer for Jason Roy. pic.twitter.com/ADMivaIau7 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 31, 2022

Morgan revealed that the English team missed Roy when he was not available for the initial phase of World Cup 2019, and he had an instant impact on his arrival. He said that the Hundred is a great opportunity for Roy to score runs and seal his place in the T20 World Cup squad.

“It is great to see, certainly in the 2019 50-over World Cup, we missed him when he was injured and there was a huge difference in the team when he comes in and plays well,” Eoin Morgan added.

“So, The Hundred is just an opportunity for him to go score runs.”