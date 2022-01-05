Jasprit Bumrah Marco Jansen fight: Pacers involve in heated exchange in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test

Jasprit Bumrah Marco Jansen fight: Fast bowlers from both the teams were seen having a go at each other at The Wanderers.

During the third day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (7) and South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen were involved in a heated exchange.

Coming in to bat at No. 10 in the 52nd over, Bumrah had given the impression of going all guns blazing from the word go. Facing Jansen in the 54th over, Bumrah unsuccessfully attempted to slog three consecutive deliveries.

Bumrah, who failed to make any contact, ended up coping some blows on his body. It was at the same time when the two had exchanged looks with each other. Not shying away from the challenge, Bumrah swung hard at the following Jansen delivery only to miss the ball yet again.

It was at this exact point in time that both Bumrah and Jansen gathered in the middle of the pitch for an animated discussion. While their exact discussion wasn’t heard on the stump mic, umpire Marais Erasmus had to intervene to prevent any further argument. Bumrah, on the other hand, was speaking to South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who had run from the slips to distance Bumrah and Jansen from each other.

Bumrah, who continued his peculiar approach of playing rash shots off Jansen, missed the last two deliveries of the same over as well. Having hit Kagiso Rabada for a six, Bumrah’s aggressive style of play led to his dismissal after he mis-timed another slog to Jansen at point off Lungi Ngidi.

Jasprit Bumrah Marco Jansen fight

Bumrah has learnt so many good things from kohli. Absolutely loving this. 😭 Also, Jansen, don’t boil bumrah, he is a beast, okay?!#INDvSA #bumrah pic.twitter.com/xvqA0y7pDe — Siddhi 🌻 (@Sectumsempra187) January 5, 2022

How Twitterati reacted:

C’mon Jasprit. Hit Jansen over his head for a six and then dance like Sreesanth vs Nel. You know you want to. #SAvIND — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) January 5, 2022

Things getting heated in the middle 👀 Words exchanged between Bumrah and Jansen.#SAvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 5, 2022

