Jemimah Rodrigues husband name: Jemimah Rodrigues parents and family details

Indian women’s team’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is currently being celebrated after a match-winning knock in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 match against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 22-year-old batter scored an excellent half-century and led the Indian team to a brilliant victory in Cape Town.

India Women got the target of 150 runs against Pakistan, and it was a relatively bigger target. In the history of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, a target above 150 was chased just once, and the Indian team was without Smriti Mandhana as well. Rodrigues played an excellent knock of 53 runs in just 38 balls to win the Player of the Match award.

Rodrigues is now an important part of the Indian white-ball setup, and she is growing her stature. She was dropped from the last year’s Women’s World Cup squad and is certainly focussed on doing well in this T20 World Cup. In the absence of Mandhana, she has even more responsibilities on her shoulders.

Jemimah Rodrigues husband name

Jemimah Rodrigues started playing cricket at the age of just 4, and her father, Ivan Rodrigues, played a huge part in it. Ivan was a club cricketer and a junior coach at Jemimah’s school. Initially, Jemimah used to bowl to her two siblings (brothers), Enoch and Eli in the nets.

Lavita Rodrigues is the mother of Jemimah, and her profession is not known. Jemimah is not married yet, and there is no news about his relationship with anyone as well till now. So, she can be termed ‘single’ as per the information available about her personal life.

Interestingly, Jemimah was also played Hockey for both Maharastra and Mumbai at the U-16 level. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jemimah once revealed that she never used to play with dolls in her childhood, and instead, played with plastic bats and balls when she was just 2 years old.