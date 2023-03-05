“FUUULLL MAJJAAAA”: Jemimah Rodrigues nails floss dance during DC W vs RCB W WPL 2023 match at Brabourne Stadium

Delhi Capitals Women vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues tried her hand at the floss dance during the recently concluded second Women’s Premier League 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women at the Brabourne Stadium.

If truth be told, Rodrigues not only tried her hand but also nailed the dance form whilst fielding at the boundary in the second innings with her team in a comfortable position for most part of the contest.

Known for her cheerfulness and off-the-field talents such as singing, dancing and playing the guitar, Rodrigues was rejoicing when Mumbai Indians Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s played a blinder of a half-century in the tournament opener against Gujarat Giants Women last night.

Quite popular across social media platforms, Rodrigues was even seen singing Maninder Buttar’s chartbuster single track titled ‘Sakhiyaan’ (2018) alongside Gujarat Giants Women batter Harleen Deol in the presence of singer AP Dhillon – one of the three artists who performed during the opening ceremony of WPL at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday.

Jemimah Rodrigues nails floss dance during DC W vs RCB W WPL 2023 match

It was after the culmination of the match that Rodrigues reacted to a video of hers in which she can be seen dancing near the boundary ropes knowing that she was being recorded.

“FUUULLL MAJJAAAA [Full entertainment],” read Rodrigues’ tweet.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 15th over, Rodrigues was part of an aggressive 31-ball 60-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket with all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (39 & 0/36). The 22-year old player hit three fours within 15 balls at a strike rate of 146.66 to play a cameo in Capitals’ match-winning innings total of 223/2 in 20 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues auction price 2023

Originally from Mumbai, Rodrigues had once asked Indians to bid for her during the WPL auction. A late entrant during the bidding process, MI had tried but couldn’t buy her as Capitals were adamant with their bids to eventually pick her for INR 2.2 crore after having won an initial battle with UP Warriorz.