Joe Root wicket today match: Shardul Thakur sends back Joe Root with first ball of spell in Oval Test

Joe Root wicket today match: The English captain had to walk back to the pavilion after playing on against a Shardul Thakur delivery.

During the fifth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, England captain Joe Root erred in judgement to lose his all-important wicket.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 81st over when Root’s attempt of dabbing a Shardul Thakur delivery towards third-man resulted in him playing on and getting bowled.

Thakur, who has gained a reputation of making things happen out of nowhere, bowled a regular delivery but reaped mammoth rewards in the form of Root’s wicket.

It is worth mentioning that Thakur had just been introduced into the attack for a new spell and all it took for him to dismiss the opposition’s best batsman was one delivery. The 29-year old player also justified captain Virat Kohli’s decision of not taking the second new ball.

Readers must note that Thakur had drawn first blood in the first session by dismissing England opening batsman Rory Burns (50) after just being introduced into the attack for the first time in this innings.

Having picked a couple of wickets when India needed them the most, Thakur continues to give reasons behind his selection in the Playing XI in the Indian Test team.

The LORD striketh gold! 💥

Shardul bowls one in the corridor outside off and Root chops it on! 🇮🇳 Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Shardul #Root pic.twitter.com/m4PoFlEhWI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Shardul Thakur could stop a Palghar train by a wave of his hand….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2021

He will almost never be a certainty in the XI for India in Tests, so I propose a motion for a Shardul Thakur personal honours board instead. – RGIS, Hyderabad

– The Gabba

– Trentbridge

– The Oval#ENGvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) September 6, 2021

when india needs a breakthrough shardul thakur: pic.twitter.com/CBp73jyHj8 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 6, 2021

THERE IS ONLY ONE LORD. JUST ACCEPT MOVE ON. ALL HAIL SHARDUL. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 6, 2021

