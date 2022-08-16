Johannesburg Super Kings captain: JSK captain and coach for CSA T20 League 2023

Johannesburg Super Kings captain: The Chennai Super Kings-owned South African T20 League franchise has decided their captain and coach.

The all-new South Africa T20 League is set to start in January 2023, where six teams will take part in the tournament and all the teams have been owned by the IPL owners.

Ahead of the tournament, every team will have to assemble a team of 17 players with a budget of USD 2 million. The teams have already signed some players via direct signings, and there are some big names involved as well. Just like IPL, a maximum for overseas players will be allowed in the playing 11.

The teams can sign 5 players ahead of the auction, out of which three can be overseas players, one can be a capped South African and one uncapped South African.

Johannesburg Super Kings captain

Faf du Plessis is set to be named the captain of the Chennai Super Kings-owned Johannesburg Super Kings. du Plessis has been signed directly ahead of the draft for a price of US$375,000. He has been an integral part of the CSK setup since 2011, but he has was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 auction.

Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Faf has scored 2721 IPL runs in 92 matches at an average of 35.34, with the help of 20 half-centuries. He won three IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings in 2011, 2018 and 2021. du Plessis is currently playing for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred league.

This Lion’s Day, say Yellove to my dear friend from Johannesburg, Leeu! I guess we could say, he has rubbed off well with Duraisimba! 📸: Felida #LionsDay #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/gp5E0VZRmq — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 10, 2022

As far as coaching is concerned, Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Fleming is set to become the coach of Johannesburg Super Kings as well, whereas Eric Simmons will assist him. According to reports, former CSK and South African all-rounder Albie Morkel can also be roped into the coaching unit of the side.

Apart from Faf du Plessis, Johannesburg Super Kings have also signed Moeen Ali (US$400,000), Maheesh Theekshana (US$200,000), Romario Shepherd (US$175,000) and Gerald Coetzee (US$50,000) as direct signings. However, the participation of Moeen Ali is still not confirmed.