Johannesburg Super Kings squad: JSK player list CSA T20 League 2023

Proving multiple media reports doing the rounds since the last week or so true, Johannesburg Super Kings have confirmed the signings of former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali for the inaugural season of South Africa T20 League (name yet to be confirmed).

Owned by Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings’ owners, JSK signing du Plessis and Ali isn’t a novel association for either of the two.

While du Plessis had represented CSK in seven IPL seasons before leading Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, Ali is a part of the current CSK squad. In fact, Johannesburg have also named du Plessis as their captain for the first season to be played next year.

Readers must note that each of the six teams are allowed to sign a maximum of five cricketers (one capped South African, three overseas players and an uncapped player) before the auction. Following the likes of MI Cape Town, RPSG Durban (name yet to be confirmed), Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals, Super Kings have become the fifth franchise to reveal their pre-signed players.

In addition to the aforementioned duo, JSK have also signed Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd and uncapped South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

While Theekshana had made his IPL debut for Chennai earlier this year, Shepherd represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the biggest T20 league around the world. Coetzee, on the other hand, was named Liam Livingstone’s replacement by Rajasthan Royals but couldn’t play a match as IPL 2021 had to be suspended a day later due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Known for consistency with respect to their squad, Super Kings have roped in former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as the head coach of their latest franchise. Readers must note that Fleming has been with CSK in the same capacity since 2009.

Furthermore, former South Africa pacer Eric Simmons will continue to work as Fleming’s assistant at Super Kings. According to ESPNcricinfo, JSK will also be signing former South Africa and CSK all-rounder Albie Morkel as a part of their support staff.

1) Faf du Plessis (captain

2) Moeen Ali

3) Maheesh Theekshana

4) Romario Shepherd

5) Gerald Coetzee