“Jonny B is batting on a different planet”: Michael Vaughan appreciates Jonny Bairstow hitting fours from word go at Headingley

Michael Vaughan appreciates Jonny Bairstow: The former English captain has backed the current batter’s attacking approach.

During the fifth day of the third Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Leeds, New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee made early inroads into the English batting lineup by dismissing batter Ollie Pope in the first over itself.

A 150-minute delay at the Headingley was followed by Southee bringing a ball into Pope to deceive him all ends up. Perhaps not expecting the ball to jag back in, Pope was found wanting as the ball hit the stumps.

Resuming from his overnight score of 81, Pope could only add a run to his tally on the final day returning back to the pavilion after scoring 82 (108).

England, who needed 111 runs with seven wickets in hand to win the match after this over, immediately received a reprieve as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hitting a couple of fours each in the following Trent Boult over to bring down the runs needed to under 100 runs.

Michael Vaughan appreciates Jonny Bairstow hitting fours from word go at Headingley

In-form batter Bairstow, in particular, made the most of his supreme nick today. Having played his first ball of the innings for no run, Bairstow hit two successive boundaries off Boult to get going.

Bairstow, who hit another boundary in Boult’s next over, didn’t spare Southee hitting him for a six in the 44th over to clear his intentions with respect to chasing yet another target.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was in awe of Bairstow after he scored a 10th Test century last week, took to social media platform Twitter yet again to appreciate the right-handed batter’s all guns blazing approach.

Jonny B is batting on a different planet … !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.