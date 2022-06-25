Jonny Bairstow dad: Who is Rebecca Bairstow? Jonny Bairstow sister and family details

Jonny Bairstow dad: The SportsRush brings you the family details of England’s wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow.

Jonny Bairstow has been in a dream form in the year 2022 in test matches. He has played seven matches this season, where he has scored 671 runs at an average of 61.00, courtesy of four centuries. It is interesting that Bairstow has managed to convert his every half-century to a century this season.

The dream run of Jonny Bairstow started this year in the Ashes 2021-22 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he played a knock of 113 runs. He then travelled to West Indies, where he smashed 109* runs in Antigua.

In the ongoing test series against New Zealand, Jonny Bairstow has already scored two centuries. Bairstow scored 136 runs in the 2nd innings of the Trent Bridge test to register a historic win for the English side. In the 3rd test at the Headingley in Leeds, Jonny Bairstow again became the savior of the English side.

In reply to New Zealand’s 329 runs in the first innings, England were 55-6 at one stage, but then Bairstow stitched a partnership of 241 runs with Jamie Overton.

Jonny Bairstow dad

David Bairstow was the father of Jonny Bairstow, who represented England in 4 tests and 21 ODIs. After retiring from cricket, he suffered from depression. At the age of just 46, he committed suicide leaving his young family. Bairstow was just 8 at that time, and his mom was diagnosed with cancer as well.

18 years ago today we lost a wonderfully caring person, amazing sportsman and great father! We miss you and love you Dad X — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) January 5, 2015

Janet Bairstow is the mother of Jonny Bairstow. In 2020, she became the first female vice-president of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. She was an administrator of the club for 13 years. She also fought cancer.

Rebecca Bairstow is the sister of Jonny Bairstow, and she is said to be very close to Jonny Bairstow. Andrew Bairstow, a former first-class player of England is the brother of Jonny Bairstow. Jonny Bairstow is not married yet.