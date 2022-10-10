Jonny Bairstow golf injury accident: How did Jonny Bairstow break his leg?

Jonny Bairstow golf injury accident: The English batter will be missing the upcoming T20 World Cup due to an injury.

The T20 World Cup is set to start this month, and every team is trying its best to win the tournament down under. It has to be said that the English team is one of the best teams in white-ball cricket, and they will again be in contention to win the title.

Jonny Bairstow has been an integral part of the English white-ball setup, but he will be missing the tournament due to a freak injury that he got on the golf course. Bairstow, who opens for England in the ODI squad, is a middle-order batter in the T20Is for England.

The numbers of Bairstow are great in the format, where he has 4304 T20 runs at 30.52, with the help of 25 half-centuries and 3 hundred. He has an amazing strike-rate of 138.08 and will definitely be a big miss for England.

Jonny Bairstow recently posted an update on Instagram where he told everyone about the injury that he sustained at the golf course. It was a freak incident, and Bairstow updated that he broke his fibula in three places, and he also dislocated his ankle as well. He also updated that the operation was successful and his staples are also removed.

“The actual injury was as such… a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits. All in all, I have done a proper job on it!,” Jonny Bairstow said wrote in his Instagram post.

Bairstow is out of the T20 World Cup, and he said that he won’t be returning to the field in 2022, and his first job is to stand on his two feet first. He insists that he wants to return to the cricket field in 2023.

“As for a time scale on return to play, I’m afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure it’s right. One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022,” Bairstow added.

Bairstow thanked the fans for their support, and he will aim to get fit ahead as soon as possible because there is a 50-over world cup next year, and England will need his services.