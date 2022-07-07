Jos Buttler wicket today: B Kumar castles Jos Buttler with an absolute jaffa in Southampton T20I

Jos Buttler wicket today: The English captain registered a golden duck in his first match as a full-time captain.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Southampton, England captain Jos Buttler (0) registered a failure in his first match as a full-time captain.

Opening the batting with Jason Roy (4), all Buttler could last at The Rose Bowl was a solitary delivery. Facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Buttler failed all ends up to read an in-swinging delivery.

If truth be told, Kumar set Buttler up even with him being at the non-striker’s end. Having witnessed four consecutive out-swinging balls to Roy, Buttler wasn’t entirely wrong to expect another one to him.

Having said that, Kumar played smart by bowling an absolute jaffa of an in-swinging delivery. Late to play a flick, Buttler found himself in no position to either defend the ball or play a scoring shot. With the ball swinging sharply into Buttler, all the right-handed batter could do was watch it hitting the stumps.

Opening the batting for the 29th time in this format, Buttler was out without scoring for the fifth time in T20Is (second time as an opening batter).

Known for his knack of picking wickets with the new ball, Kumar ensured to convert a solid start into an economical first spell as bowling figures of 3-0-10-1 didn’t allow the hosts to thrive in the powerplay of a 199-run chase.

BOWLED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NClQLHXFgp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022

Twitter reactions on Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing Jos Buttler in Southampton T20I:

Bhuvi 🔥🔥 How good was that delivery to get rid of Jos Buttler!!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uGDo9H2G4N — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) July 7, 2022

Most wickets in Powerplay: All T20

89 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

87 David Willey

70 Ravi Rampaul T20 Internationals

35 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

33 Samuel Badree

33 Tim Southee — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 7, 2022

