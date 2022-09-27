“I’m very confident about his confidence”: S Sreesanth wants India to back Bhuvneshwar Kumar just like Dinesh Karthik

S Sreesanth wants India to back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the upcoming T20 World Cup like they did with Dinesh Karthik.

India is set to play in the T20 World Cup next month, but the death bowling voes is a thing of concern for the side. India have tried Bhuvneshwar Kumar in that role, but he failed in the Asia Cup, whereas he could not impress in the Australia T20Is as well.

Australia needed 55 runs in the last 4 overs in the first T20I, he conceded a combined total of 31 runs in the 17th and 19th over. The same was the story in the Asia Cup as well. There are calls of removing Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the team.

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has asked the Indian team to support Bhuvneshwar Kumar like they did with Dinesh Karthik. Sreesanth said that even if a bowler bowls good balls, there are chances that the batter can hit them out of the work. He insists that Bhuvneshwar has troubled good batters in the past.

“He has done up good batsmen. Even if you bowl good balls, there are 60-70% chances of being hit. Sometimes, it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. We have to support Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just like (we have to support) Dinesh Karthik when it comes to batting,” S Sreesanth said as per Hindustan Times.

Sreesanth said that he is quite confident about the experience of Bhuvneshwar and his ability to swing the ball. He believes that the variety of Bhuvneshwar will make him quite handy on the Australian pitches. Sreesanth asked Bhuvneshwar to believe in his abilities.

“I’m very confident about his experience and ability to swing the ball; he has a back-of-the-length slower ball, he has got the knuckle ball. If he varies his pace on the hard bouncy wickets, he will get good help on Australian pitches.”

Sreesanth recently announced his retirement from cricket after quite a significant part of his career got wasted due to the spot-fixing scandal. He has scalped 281 test wickets, where he also has 75 ODI and 7 T20I wickets under his belt.