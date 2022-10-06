JSCA Stadium seating arrangement 2nd ODI: IND vs SA Ranchi ODI tickets price and cost

JSCA Stadium seating arrangement 2nd ODI: Ranchi will be hosting an ODI after three and a half years on Sunday.

The second ODI of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 will be played in Ranchi on Sunday. The match will follow the ongoing first India-South Africa ODI in Lucknow as the two teams will travel some 750 km to reach the venue for the next match.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, which had last hosted an international match in the form of an India-New Zealand T20I last year, will be hosting an ODI after three and a half years.

JSCA Stadium seating arrangement 2nd ODI

For a change in this season, most of the state associations have been highly proactive with respect to ticket sales. JSCA (Jharkhand State Cricket Association), however, have been a bit late in kick-starting ticket sales for general public.

It was only this morning that India vs South Africa second ODI tickets have been put on sale across online and offline platforms. Interested fans can book their tickets from online platform Paytm Insider.

Local fans also have an option of buying their tickets from the box-office at the stadium. Offline tickets can be bought from the West Gate counter at the JSCA Stadium between 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM till October 8 (Saturday). The counter will be closed between 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM for a lunch break.

IND vs SA Ranchi ODI tickets price

JSCA have arranged for close to dozen different price categories for this match. Hence, fans have a lot of options to buy tickets according to their budget.

INR 1,000 – West Hill, East Hill

INR 1,100 – Wing A Upper Tier, Wing C Upper Tier

INR 1,400 – Wing A Lower Tier, Wing C Lower Tier, MS Dhoni Pavillion

INR 1,500 – Wing B Upper Tier

INR 1,700 – Spice Box

INR 1,800 – Wing D Lower Tier

INR 1,900 – Wing B Lower Tier

The remaining price categories cater to hospitality tickets (no mention on Paytm Insider).