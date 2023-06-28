Just Stop Oil Protest London: Jonny Bairstow Carries Lord’s Pitch Invader Out Of Ground On Day 1

England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow had to go out of his way to perform some heavy lifting which wasn’t even part of his job description in the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test match against Australia at Lord’s. The 33-year old player was keeping wickets when he decided to carry a pitch invader out of the ground.

Advertisement

Primarily known for hitting a cricket ball out of a cricket ground, a well-built Bairstow literally lifted a Just Stop Oil Protester to prevent him from coming in contact with other players.

As a result, Bairstow had to return back to the dressing room to change his kit which was spoiled by an orange powder paint in the streaker’s hands. Thus, leading to a delay in the proceedings.

Advertisement

Jonny Bairstow Carries Lord’s Pitch Invader Out Of Ground

It all happened right after the first over of the match after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad was about to bowl his first over when two persons invaded the ground.

It is noteworthy that a total of three invaders had attempted to enter the playing area, but one of them had been stopped from doing so from a member of the security personnel. While one of the two who made it past the security cover was stopped by Bairstow, the other one was dodged by Stokes and Australia opener David Warner before security catching hold of him.

In addition to the security, some members of the ground staff also had to enter the ground in order to clean an area near the pitch where the powder paint had fallen.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1674000616061038592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkyCricket/status/1673998783900778498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Just Stop Oil Protest London

For those who don’t know especially people from outside of England, Just Stop Oil Protest is an environmental activist group based out of the United Kingdom.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HomeOfCricket/status/1674009916258803712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The group aims at wanting the British government to bring to a close the new fossil fuel licensing and production. Irrespective of their motive, the group has enticed quite a lot of criticism for their methods of protesting like the one in the middle of a high-profile cricket match today.