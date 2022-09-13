“Justified”: Michael Vaughan reiterates that England can regain the Ashes urn vs Australia next summer

England can regain the Ashes urn: The former English captain is confident of England’s chances of winning Ashes 2023.

Winning a Test match in just over six sessions summed up England’s revival in the format under a new team management lead by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Knowing that they had to win a Test match inside three days to win a recently concluded three-match Test series against South Africa, England set the ball rolling in the best possible manner by bundling out the Proteas for 118 in 36.2 overs.

While England also lasted for exactly the same number of balls in their first innings, a 40-run first innings lead turned out to be decisive guiding them to a 130-run run-chase with some three and a half sessions remaining in the match.

The victory put on display a mind-blowing turnaround as England ended up winning six out of seven home Tests this summer in comparison to a lone victory in 17 Test matches before this home season.

Michael Vaughan reiterates that England can regain the Ashes urn next summer

England’s remarkable form was enough for former captain Michael Vaughan to opine that Stokes and his men are able contenders to defeat Australia in Ashes 2023. Vaughan mentioned in his The Daily Telegraph column that England can “regain the urn” on the back of such a form next summer.

“At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it. But, on the back of a remarkable summer of Test cricket, it is clear: England can regain the urn next summer,” Vaughan wrote for The Daily Telegraph.

Vaughan’s quotes were mentioned in an article by Australia-based Fox Cricket asking if Vaughan’s opinion is “justified belief” or “deluded optimism”. Vaughan retweeted Fox Cricket’s tweet to reiterate his justified belief.

England, who lost an away Ashes series 0-4 earlier this year, had last defeated Australia in a Test series at home seven years ago.